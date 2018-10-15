Woodfield to replace vacant Reston office building with apartments

Woodfield Investments is proposing to tear down a small office building in Reston and replace it with a much larger, 308-unit apartment building in a move that adds to a flurry of new development in…

Woodfield Investments is proposing to tear down a small office building in Reston and replace it with a much larger, 308-unit apartment building in a move that adds to a flurry of new development in the area.

The developer, which has a principal office in Ashburn, plans to construct the 291,650-square-foot multifamily building across 6.5 acres north of Sunrise Valley Drive, east of Reston Parkway and south of the Dulles Toll Road.

It would replace a vacant 26,000-square-foot office building at 1941 Roland Clarke Place, roughly a mile from both the Wiehle-Reston East Metro station and the future Reston Town Center station.

Woodfield’s project is one of many planned for Reston as it prepares to welcome the Silver Line extension in 2020, including a $400 million development from Foulger-Pratt on Association Drive, McLean developer Norton Scott’s $50 million luxury condo building near Reston Town Center, Boston Properties’ Reston Gateway, Brookfield’s Reston Crescent, and a host of others.

Mark…