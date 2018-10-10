With an eye toward the ‘voluntourist,’ the Jefferson Hotel is donating a book for every reserved room

The Jefferson hotel in D.C. has launched a new philanthropic effort through which it will donate a book to a child for every room a guest reserves. The program is designed to appeal to “philanthropic…

The Jefferson hotel in D.C. has launched a new philanthropic effort through which it will donate a book to a child for every room a guest reserves.

The program is designed to appeal to “philanthropic travelers,” or “voluntourists,” which appears to be a growing trend in the United States, according to a release. Voluntourists might choose their vacation destination based on the good they can do there, rather than simply the fun they can have there.

The books will be donated through the D.C. Public Library Foundation’s partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The Jefferson, at 1200 16th St. NW, has unveiled a shelf of children’s books in its on-site Book Room for borrowing, penned by the likes of Barack Obama, Kelly Clarkson and “Wonder Years” star Danica McKellar. It rolled out a book lending program for diners at The Greenhouse and the bar at Plume. And it created a literary-themed cocktail at Quill lounge, and $1 from every purchase of that drink goes…