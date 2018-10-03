Will you try the fusion of Taco Bell fare and alcohol? Region’s first Taco Bell Cantina nears opening.

Start prepping your digestive system now: The region’s first Taco Bell Cantina is expected to open in a matter of weeks. A Taco Bell spokesperson tells us the Cantina, which sells traditional Taco Bell fare…

A Taco Bell spokesperson tells us the Cantina, which sells traditional Taco Bell fare in addition to alcohol and shareable appetizers, should be open by mid-November at 417 King St. in Old Town Alexandria. A woman sitting outside the restaurant on Tuesday has been charged with hiring 35 people in advance of the opening, which she put at six to eight weeks.

The Taco Bell Cantina will be located in a storefront fronting King Street within Tavern Square, a 171,0008-square-foot development bounded by King, Royal, Cameron and Pitts streets. The restaurant will have 52 seats inside and 20 outside and be open from 7 a.m to 2 a.m. Outdoor dining will close by 11 p.m., as the City Council required.

The restaurants typically feature an open kitchen and alcohol — namely beer, wine and “twisted freezes.” TB Cantina LLC applied for its liquor license in July. It is still…