Will Maryland cannabis dispensaries have to take down their billboards?

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 1, 2018 2:19 pm 10/01/2018 02:19pm
The regulating body of the state’s cannabis industry is considering new regulations that could greatly limit medical cannabis businesses to advertise on billboards, the radio or social media.

The Maryland General Assembly passed a bill earlier this year directing the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission to consider new rules for regulating medical cannabis advertising. Per that bill, the cannabis commission reviewed cannabis advertising laws in other states, then formed its own list of proposed rules for Maryland.

Throughout 30 states, and Washington, D.C., with legal cannabis industries, the commission found that 21 jurisdictions directly regulate cannabis advertising, with varying degrees of strictness.

With federal laws still classifying marijuana as an illegal drug, finding suitable advertising options is already a tall task for many cannabis business owners. Many regulating states have enacted cannabis-specific rules governing things like the expected age of an ad’s audience,…

