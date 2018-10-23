Who needs Power 100? Meet Washington’s ‘new guard’ of business leaders.

For years, around this time, we’ve offered you our annual Power 100, the list of 100 most influential business leaders whose numbers you wish you had on speed-dial. This year, we thought, what if we…

This year, we thought, what if we didn’t do that? What if we took a few steps back and looked at our younger leaders, the ones paving their own paths to power?

Now before you say anything, yes, some of the people in this gallery could easily grace a Power 100 — and some already have in prior lists.

But in our minds, this is the next wave of leaders who have the grit and achievement to become tomorrow’s top Washington business establishment, alongside a Marillyn Hewson of Lockheed Martin or Arne Sorenson of Marriott International. These are the executives and entrepreneurs who are building and growing a new class of companies or reshaping older ones. They’re helping redefine our business community.

Think we missed the mark? Feel free to email me your reactions or replacements at vsinha@bizjournals.com.

Until then, welcome…