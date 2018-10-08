202
Home » Latest News » What's the key to…

What’s the key to business success? Our Women Who Mean Business honorees share their advice.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 8, 2018 2:54 pm 10/08/2018 02:54pm
Share

The 28 Greater Washington executives honored as part of this year’s Women Who Mean Business program have no shortage of amazing stories to tell.

From Laura Lane’s early work as a foreign service officer in Rwanda to Leslie Thornton’s years in the Clinton administration and Natalie Madeira Cofield’s advocacy for boosting women entrepreneurs of color, each of the 2018 honorees has an important story to tell.

Click through the gallery above to hear from our Women Who Mean Business honorees in their own words.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500