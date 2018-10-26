Welcome Messages

Navid C. Haghighi Managing Associate General Counsel – Law, Public Policy & Security, Verizon and President, ACC National Capital Region The Association of Corporate Counsel National Capital Region (ACC NCR) congratulates all the honorees of…

The Association of Corporate Counsel National Capital Region (ACC NCR) congratulates all the honorees of this year’s Corporate Counsel Awards, the region’s preeminent awards recognizing the contributions of the area’s outstanding in-house practitioners.

This year, ACC NCR received an impressive set of nominations, representing the best we have to offer as legal professionals: creativity, leadership, integrity, sound judgment, and strategic engagement. The finalists demonstrate the tremendous variety of work done by the in-house legal community, and the high regard in which they are held. As a judge for the awards and a colleague, I am inspired by the tremendous impact these nominees have had on their organizations and communities. ACC NCR thanks the judges from outside our organization who reviewed the accomplishments of the candidates and made…