WBJ taps local media vet as new publisher

Peter Abrahams, former publisher of DC magazine and a veteran of the local media scene, was named publisher and market president of the Washington Business Journal on Tuesday.

Abrahams, 53, will take over Nov. 1 from James MacGregor, who has served in the role for four years. MacGregor was recently named vice president of local markets for American City Business Journals Inc., the parent company of the Washington Business Journal.

“I’ve been an avid reader of the Business Journal for my whole career in Washington,” Abrahams said. “So it’s incredibly exciting to be able to join the team and continue their great work.”

Abrahams was the founding publisher of DC magazine, a monthly luxury magazine that debuted in 2005, for 12 years. He was also a partner in Atlanta-based Modern Luxury, which publishes the magazine and other titles around the country.

He left Modern Luxury in 2017 for a major career shift: He took over as president for Distillery No. 209, where he led efforts…