Water, water everywhere takes a toll on one Alexandria project

Alexandria’s interim waterfront park, among the cornerstones of the city’s riverfront revival, was expected to be open by now — but a whole lot of water got in the way.

The opening of the park at the base of King Street was to coincide with the Portside in Old Town Festival, which ran from Oct. 12-14, but then “extraordinary weather circumstances” happened. Photos released in advance of Alexandria City Council’s next legislative meeting show the site as badly flooded in the wake of heavy late summer and early fall rains.

The flooding speaks to the need for waterfront flood mitigation, a key component of Alexandria’s now 6-year-old waterfront plan. The massive project of bulkheads, promenades, pipes and pumping stations, developed by Stantec in coordination with Olin Studio, is still in the planning stages. But construction of early utility relocations is expected to be underway by next summer.

In the meantime, park construction goes on with anticipated completion perhaps by…