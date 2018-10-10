Washington’s highest-paid athlete will probably surprise you. Have a look at the top 25.

Bryce Harper’s expiring contract captured as many headlines this baseball season as the disappointing record compiled by his Washington Nationals, and his impending free agency is the most closely watched negotiation between D.C. pro sports…

Bryce Harper’s expiring contract captured as many headlines this baseball season as the disappointing record compiled by his Washington Nationals, and his impending free agency is the most closely watched negotiation between D.C. pro sports franchise and star athlete since quarterback Kirk Cousins’ dance with Washington’s NFL team.

At one time speculation centered around the wunderkind outfielder — represented by uber agent Scott Boras — signing the largest contract in professional sports history, something in the neighborhood of $400 million over 10 years, either to play here or somewhere else. That talk has simmered, thanks to market-moving contracts signed by other players before this season and Harper’s merely mortal 2018 stat line.

One online oddsmaker gives the Chicago Cubs the best chance at signing Harper. We should know something after the World Series concludes in a few weeks.

If he does re-sign with the Nats — and that possibility has been the subject of informed…