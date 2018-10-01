Washington Post’s former publisher lands on Republic Services board

The former publisher of The Washington Post has been named to the board of directors of one of the nation’s largest waste disposal companies. Phoenix-based Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) named Katharine Weymouth, the Post’s…

Phoenix-based Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) named Katharine Weymouth, the Post’s publisher from 2008 to 2014, as its 12th board member. Weymouth left the paper shortly after Jeff Bezos bought it — independent of his role as CEO of Amazon.com Inc. She also serves on the boards of Graham Holdings, Cable One, the Philip L. Graham Fund, the D.C. Economic Club and the Greater Washington Community Foundation.

“Katharine led the transformation of an internationally recognized media brand, taking it from a predominantly print newspaper business to a 24-hour, digital content business,” Republic CEO Donald Slager said in a release. “Her expertise in leveraging a broad base of digital platforms to reach consumers and innovating through a startup business will add tremendous value to our Board.”

Weymouth’s background and “deep understanding…