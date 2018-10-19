Washington Post’s ad director leaves company

The Washington Post’s chief advertising executive has left the paper. The Post reported late Thursday that Chief Revenue Officer Jed Hartman has left after just shy of four years, but the paper is not saying…

The Washington Post’s chief advertising executive has left the paper.

The Post reported late Thursday that Chief Revenue Officer Jed Hartman has left after just shy of four years, but the paper is not saying why and declined to discuss personnel matters. He arrived at the Post in mid-December 2014 after serving as group publisher for Time, time Inc., Fortune, fortune.com, Money and money.com.

Hartman led the digital and print advertising teams. In late September, he participated in the Digiday Publishing Summit in Key Biscayne, Florida, during which he touted the Post’s rise in readership before and during the rise of Donald Trump to the White House.

“We went from 27 million to 54 million U.S. unique [visits] before we knew that Donald Trump was running for president,” Hartman said, as reported by digiday.com. “Then we went from 54 million to 80-100 million unique [visits] depending on what he tweets on the day. We’ve built a vibrant subscription business that’s gotten…