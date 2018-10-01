202
Home » Latest News » Warby Parker opening in…

Warby Parker opening in Old Town Alexandria with exclusive frame. It’s not red brick.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 1, 2018 2:50 pm 10/01/2018 02:50pm
Share

Warby Parker is scheduled to open its Old Town Alexandria store, the second Virginia location for the hip eyewear brand, on Saturday with an exclusive frame.

The 1,616-square-foot outpost at 805 King St. will feature a custom mural designed by D.C. artist Matt Chase — described as “part ode to reading and part optical illusion” — and the Topper 16, “rounded square silhouette” frames in jet black with flash mirrored iridescent lenses.

(Red brick, though appropriate for Old Town, might have made for an uncomfortable wear.)

The store will also provide Warby Parker’s “Prescription Check” service, through which customers can take a 10-minute series of vision tests and have a prescription written there.

Warby Parker is taking over the former Duchess M boutique space, in a building owned by Asana Partners. The retailer, which began as an e-commerce outfit, charges $95 for a basic pair of glasses including frames and lenses, and also sells prescription and nonprescription sunglasses.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500