Warby Parker opening in Old Town Alexandria with exclusive frame. It’s not red brick.

Warby Parker is scheduled to open its Old Town Alexandria store, the second Virginia location for the hip eyewear brand, on Saturday with an exclusive frame.

The 1,616-square-foot outpost at 805 King St. will feature a custom mural designed by D.C. artist Matt Chase — described as “part ode to reading and part optical illusion” — and the Topper 16, “rounded square silhouette” frames in jet black with flash mirrored iridescent lenses.

(Red brick, though appropriate for Old Town, might have made for an uncomfortable wear.)

The store will also provide Warby Parker’s “Prescription Check” service, through which customers can take a 10-minute series of vision tests and have a prescription written there.

Warby Parker is taking over the former Duchess M boutique space, in a building owned by Asana Partners. The retailer, which began as an e-commerce outfit, charges $95 for a basic pair of glasses including frames and lenses, and also sells prescription and nonprescription sunglasses.…