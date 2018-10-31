202
Wallace Loh helped change the relationship between UMd. and College Park. There’s hope that work will continue after he’s gone.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 31, 2018 2:58 pm 10/31/2018 02:58pm
Members of the University of Maryland community are saying much of the progress made in economic development during the past decade will withstand Wallace Loh’s departure as school president — but that’s not to underestimate his role in helping to revive College Park.

Loh, who started his tenure as university president on Nov. 1, 2010, will retire in 2019 in the wake of the death of football player Jordan McNair and an ensuing investigation that found a culture lacking in accountability and oversight in the university’s football program. The University of Maryland System’s Board of Regents on Tuesday chose to retain head football coach DJ Durkin and Athletic Director Damon Evans.

College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn said Wednesday he is “shocked” and “disappointed” about Loh’s departure.

Wojahn, who was elected in 2015 and previously served eight years on the city council, said he appreciated Loh’s commitment to fortifying the university’s relationship with the city. Loh…

