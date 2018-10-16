202
Volunteer Fairfax names new CEO

Volunteer Fairfax names new CEO

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 16, 2018 2:36 pm 10/16/2018 02:36pm
Volunteer Fairfax has picked Steve Mutty as the nonprofit’s new CEO.

Mutty, 62, recently served as executive director of the Alexandria Seaport Foundation, a nonprofit that uses shipbuilding to provide at-risk youth with mentoring and skills development.  

As CEO, Mutty will be responsible for managing Volunteer Fairfax’s $1.2 million annual budget and its 14-person staff. The Fairfax city-based organization, founded in 1974, mobilizes volunteers and resources to meet community needs in Northern Virginia. It is one of the largest volunteer organizations in the Mid-Atlantic and counts more than 600 member nonprofits and agencies.   

Mutty replaces Elise Neil Bengtson as CEO. Bengston was CEO from 2015 until the middle of this year.

“As our region continues to grow and prosper, there is an ever-growing need to strengthen and improve our communities, which can’t be fully realized without matching volunteer talent and capacity to meaningful, impactful service opportunities,”…

