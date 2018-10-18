202
Home » Latest News » Viewpoint: What Pepco, Exelon…

Viewpoint: What Pepco, Exelon are doing to combat climate change

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 18, 2018 12:02 pm 10/18/2018 12:02pm
Share

We all received a very real, dire warning last week: The world has just over a decade to get control of climate change. This is the conclusion of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the world’s premier scientific body tracking and analyzing this issue.

This warning is a call to action for states and localities to accelerate their decarbonization efforts and prepare for pending impacts.

More than 20,000 tons of carbon dioxide are added to the atmosphere every day in the District. Approximately three-quarters of this pollution comes from energy consumed in buildings and homes, with nearly a quarter coming from fossil fuels burned in vehicles traveling the District’s streets. Carbon pollution is the leading driver of climate change, which is already disrupting life on our planet. District residents will feel these changes in the form of increased flooding, more severe and prolonged storms, deteriorating air quality, and extended heatwaves and drought.

While these predictions…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500