Viewpoint: What Pepco, Exelon are doing to combat climate change

We all received a very real, dire warning last week: The world has just over a decade to get control of climate change. This is the conclusion of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the…

We all received a very real, dire warning last week: The world has just over a decade to get control of climate change. This is the conclusion of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the world’s premier scientific body tracking and analyzing this issue.

This warning is a call to action for states and localities to accelerate their decarbonization efforts and prepare for pending impacts.

More than 20,000 tons of carbon dioxide are added to the atmosphere every day in the District. Approximately three-quarters of this pollution comes from energy consumed in buildings and homes, with nearly a quarter coming from fossil fuels burned in vehicles traveling the District’s streets. Carbon pollution is the leading driver of climate change, which is already disrupting life on our planet. District residents will feel these changes in the form of increased flooding, more severe and prolonged storms, deteriorating air quality, and extended heatwaves and drought.

While these predictions…