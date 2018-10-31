Viewpoint: Thanks, regents, for an embarrassing mess at University of Maryland

Wow, University System of Maryland Board of Regents. Just wow. I would like to recognize you for taking one of the lowest moments in University of Maryland history — one that entailed the death of…

Wow, University System of Maryland Board of Regents. Just wow.

I would like to recognize you for taking one of the lowest moments in University of Maryland history — one that entailed the death of a young Terp that was as heart-wrenching as it was avoidable — and guiding it to its absolute worst outcome possible. I mean, it takes a pretty rare talent for the 17 of you to come to the exact opposite conclusion as so many of Maryland’s students, athletes, parents, backers, alumni, faculty, political leaders and, yes, its president, who’s now lying prostrate, staring up at the undercarriage of your misdirected bus.

By stubbornly standing by a bully by the name of DJ Durkin (a coach who shirked his leadership responsibilities and whined instead about the Athletic Department’s insufficient hand-holding) and waving goodbye to President Wallace Loh (a man who stood on a podium and publicly assumed moral and legal responsibility for 19-year-old Jordan McNair’s passing), the board told…