Viewpoint: An untapped asset in Greater Washington is seeking a buyer. Let’s hope it finds the right steward.

There’s typically no greater threat to a notable or historic home, minus an act of God, than when it changes hands. So when the Chain Bridge Road estate of the late AOL co-founder Jim Kimsey…

There’s typically no greater threat to a notable or historic home, minus an act of God, than when it changes hands.

So when the Chain Bridge Road estate of the late AOL co-founder Jim Kimsey went on the market for a staggering $63 million in May, there was some thought its small guest house — one of just three structures in Greater Washington designed by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright — was perhaps under threat.

“Whenever there is a new change in ownership, there’s always a chance for some sort of protection being lost,” Barbara Gordon, the executive director of the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, told me over the phone. “That is the most vulnerable time.”

The fish-shaped Marden House resting above the Potomac River on the border of Arlington and Fairfax counties takes its name from its original owners, Luis and Ethel Marden. Luis, a renowned explorer and photographer for National Geographic, reached out to Wright in 1940 about designing a home…