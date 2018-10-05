Up close and personal with imitation Air Force One as it pushed up the Potomac

The Air Force One Experience landed at National Harbor this week, and while it won’t be ready for visitors for some time, we have gotten our hands on some pretty spectacular shots of the modified…

The Air Force One Experience landed at National Harbor this week, and while it won’t be ready for visitors for some time, we have gotten our hands on some pretty spectacular shots of the modified Boeing (NYSE: BA) 747-8 as it was pushed up the Potomac River.

Mary-Claire Burick, president of the Rosslyn Business Improvement District, and Dave Giaccio planted themselves by the Potomac at twilight Sunday as the barge holding the Air Force One imitator made its way toward National Harbor from its original home of Rhode Island.

Burick provided us with a host of photos, and a drone video, of the arrival.

The Air Force One Experience is scheduled to open to the public on Oct. 19, and remain in place through the holidays. The Children’s Democracy Project, the organizer, bills it as a “once in a lifetime chance to feel what it’s like to be president on Air Force One.”