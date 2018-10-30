The University of Maryland at College Park won’t fire football coach DJ Durkin and Athletic Director Damon Evans following an investigation into the June death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair. But the university’s president, Wallace…

But the university’s president, Wallace Loh, will retire in June, saying he plans to spend his last few months steering the university toward “calmer waters” as its athletic department establishes reforms to address problems in the football program.

The announcement came Tuesday afternoon during a press conference held to discuss the results of an investigation into the university’s football culture, triggered both by the death of a 19-year-old McNair in June and an ESPN expose published in August describing the culture in the football department as “toxic.”

A four-member commission appointed by the university system’s Board of Regents concluded the department “lacked a culture of accountability” and did not provide “adequate oversight” of the football program during Durkin’s tenure, but…