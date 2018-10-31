University of Maryland parts ways with football coach DJ Durkin

University of Maryland President Wallace Loh said late Wednesday he decided to let go of football coach DJ Durkin “for the best interest of the university,” following a day of backlash from students, parents, alumni…

University of Maryland President Wallace Loh said late Wednesday he decided to let go of football coach DJ Durkin “for the best interest of the university,” following a day of backlash from students, parents, alumni and politicians to the University System of Maryland Board of Regents’ decision to retain the coach.

Loh said the decision came after meeting with many students, staff and other campus leadership. “The chair of the Board of Regents has publicly acknowledged that I had previously raised serious concerns about Coach Durkin’s return,” Loh wrote in a letter Wednesday evening to the campus community. “This is not at all a reflection of my opinion of Coach Durkin as a person. However, a departure is in the best interest of the University, and this afternoon Coach Durkin was informed that the University will part ways.

“This is a difficult decision, but it is the right one for our entire University,” the letter continued. “I will devote the remaining months of my presidency to…