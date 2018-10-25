202
United Therapeutics advances organ manufacturing play with deal for 3D-printed lungs

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 25, 2018 2:36 pm 10/25/2018 02:36pm
United Therapeutics Corp. has reached an agreement with an Israeli regenerative medicine company to develop and commercialize 3D-bioprinted lungs for transplants.

The deal gives the Silver Spring biotech’s organ manufacturing and transplantation subsidiary, Lung Biotechnology PBC, an exclusive license to Israel-based CollPlant’s proprietary recombinant human collagen (rhCollagen) products, as well as its BioInk technology used in the 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs.

United Therapeutics said it will pay $5 million upfront with subsequent milestone payments of up to $15 million. The local drugmaker also has the option to expand the license to include up to three more organs beyond lungs — which would translate to payments of up to $9 million and additional developmental milestone payments of up to $15 million. CollPlant is also entitled to royalties on sales for products covered by its patents.

