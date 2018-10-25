United Therapeutics advances organ manufacturing play with deal for 3D-printed lungs

United Therapeutics Corp. has reached an agreement with an Israeli regenerative medicine company to develop and commercialize 3D-bioprinted lungs for transplants. The deal gives the Silver Spring biotech’s organ manufacturing and transplantation subsidiary, Lung Biotechnology…

The deal gives the Silver Spring biotech’s organ manufacturing and transplantation subsidiary, Lung Biotechnology PBC, an exclusive license to Israel-based CollPlant’s proprietary recombinant human collagen (rhCollagen) products, as well as its BioInk technology used in the 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs.

United Therapeutics said it will pay $5 million upfront with subsequent milestone payments of up to $15 million. The local drugmaker also has the option to expand the license to include up to three more organs beyond lungs — which would translate to payments of up to $9 million and additional developmental milestone payments of up to $15 million. CollPlant is also entitled to royalties on sales for products covered by its patents.

Under the deal, CollPlant will manufacture and supply BioInk for a few years. United…