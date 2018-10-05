Union Bank agrees to buy Access National Bank for $610M

Another Greater Washington bank is being acquired, this time by Richmond-based Union Bankshares Corp. (NASDAQ: UBSH), which is snapping up Reston’s Access National Corp., parent company of Access National Bank (NASDAQ: ANCX), for $610 million…

Another Greater Washington bank is being acquired, this time by Richmond-based Union Bankshares Corp. (NASDAQ: UBSH), which is snapping up Reston’s Access National Corp., parent company of Access National Bank (NASDAQ: ANCX), for $610 million in stock.

The combination of Access and Union will create a bank with $16 billion in assets and $11.9 billion in deposits, making it one of the largest banks in Virginia. As part of the deal, Access shareholders will get 0.75 Union shares for each share of Access, or about $29.19 per share.

The purchase price represents just a small premium on Access National’s trading value of about $26 per share. The bank had seen its stock reach more than $30 per share in June.

The deal also comes just about 18 months after Access completed its own $233.1 million acquisition of Middleburg Financial Corp.

“We expect that our combined footprint will bring additional convenience to our customers and position us as an even stronger competitor against the large…