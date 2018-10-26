UMMC’s cancer center expansion comes as patient numbers grow

News of a $175 million expansion to the University of Maryland’s cancer center comes as the hospital continues to see “tremendous” growth in the number of cancer patients it treats each year, officials said Thursday.…

Patients receiving care at the Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center has tripled since 2004, according to Kevin J. Cullen, the center’s director. More than 3,000 patients underwent cancer treatments at the University of Maryland Medical Center campus in Baltimore last year, while the University of Maryland Medical System treats more than 8,000 cancer patients a year statewide — one-third of all cancer patients in Maryland.

Thursday, hospital officials announced that local car dealer Leonard Stoler and his wife, Roslyn Stoler, have pledged $25 million toward a new, 130,000-square-foot building for cancer care. The new space will help the hospital to accommodate its growing patient population, and to upgrade the technology it offers to patients.

