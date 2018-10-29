Uber and Lyft competitor Via expanding services to Arlington County

Via is the latest ride-sharing app attempting to compete with juggernauts Uber and Lyft with an expansion of its services into Arlington County. New York-based Via launched in the District in August 2016 to support…

New York-based Via launched in the District in August 2016 to support residents during SafeTrack repair work that shut down busy portions of the Metrorail for months on end. Like most ride shares, passengers select their pickup and drop-off locations and confirm their ride, but Via directs passengers to a nearby corner — “a virtual bus stop” — for passengers to be picked up or dropped off, allowing for quick and efficient shared trips.

During the rollout, all rides picked up or dropped off in Arlington will be capped at $4.

Via says its model makes rides more efficient, cutting down on lengthy detours that take riders out of their way and allowing for more passengers to be transported in fewer overall vehicles. That gives Via an advantage over other taxi or ride-sharing systems that offer a larger suite of services, according to Alex…