202
Home » Latest News » Turkey steps up pressure…

Turkey steps up pressure on Saudi Arabia over missing writer

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 2:56 am 10/11/2018 02:56am
Share
People hold signs during a protest at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia about the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is increasing his pressure on Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi during a visit last week to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Erdogan is quoted by Turkish media on Thursday as telling journalists flying with him from Hungary that “we cannot remain silent to such an incident.”

He also expressed new skepticism over Saudi claims that Khashoggi left the consulate unharmed on Oct. 2, then disappeared.

Erdogan says: “If a bird flew, if a mosquito appeared, these systems would catch them and (I believe) they would have the most advanced of systems.”

Turkish officials say they believe Khashoggi was killed by the Saudis, without offering evidence to the allegations. The kingdom denies it but has offered no evidence to support its claims.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500