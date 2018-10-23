202
Home » Latest News » Top 20 novels in…

Top 20 novels in PBS’ survey of America’s favorites

By The Associated Press October 23, 2018 9:35 pm 10/23/2018 09:35pm
Share

Here are the most popular novels as voted by readers as part of PBS’ “The Great American Read” initiative and TV series.

1.”To Kill a Mockingbird.”

2.”Outlander” (series).

3.”Harry Potter” (series).

4.”Pride and Prejudice.”

5.”The Lord of the Rings” (series).

6.”Gone with the Wind.”

7.”Charlotte’s Web.”

8.”Little Women.”

9.”The Chronicles of Narnia” (series).

10.”Jane Eyre.”

11.”Anne of Green Gables.”

12.”The Grapes of Wrath.”

13.”A Tree Grows in Brooklyn.”

14.”The Book Thief.”

15.”The Great Gatsby.”

16.”The Help.”

17.”The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.”

18.”1984.”

19.”And Then There Were None.”

20.”Atlas Shrugged.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500