Top 20 novels in PBS' survey of America's favorites 10/23/2018 09:35pm By The Associated Press

Here are the most popular novels as voted by readers as part of PBS’ “The Great American Read” initiative and TV series. 1.”To Kill a Mockingbird.” 2.”Outlander” (series). 3.”Harry Potter” (series). 4.”Pride and Prejudice.” 5.”The…