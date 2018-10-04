This week in Bezos: More money, more problems edition

Come join me for a (hopefully) weekly segment where we check in on the travelings, travails and trappings of Jeff Bezos, world’s richest human — and definitely not the capitalist equivalent of the large bookstore…

Current net worth: $165 billion

Change since last week: Up $6 billion

Translation? Bezos gained more value in one week than four times the Oct. 4 market cap of the dudes who own IHOP (IHOB???) and Applebees — those dudes being Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE: DIN).

Bezos this week finally toppled Bill Gates’ 24-year record of topping Forbes magazine’s annual list of 400 richest people in America, gaining $78.5 billion in net worth in the last year. The magazine, which released its latest list Wednesday, pegged Bezos’ total net worth at $160 million — its largest figure ever, it said.

Bezos raises minimum wage of Amazon workers to $15 per hour.

