202
Home » Latest News » This week in Bezos:…

This week in Bezos: HQ2 in space? Amazon CEO stresses need to look beyond Earth

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 18, 2018 11:58 am 10/18/2018 11:58am
Share

Back again? I am not surprised. It’s time to check in on our nation’s most relevant rich person (Sorry, Kanye), Amazon.com Inc. CEO and aspiring immortal Jeff Bezos as he seemingly Benjamin Buttons his way through life. In addition to somehow aging backward and becoming increasingly more swole with time, Bezos is now at a point in his career where he is in fact not just in the spotlight — he is the spotlight.

And everything we say or do as a nation must be seen through the lens of the e-commerce leviathan in the tactical vest.

You might say Bezos is in his Prime.

Current net worth: $151 billion

Change since last week: Up $6 billion

Translation: Bezos is, after a brief stock drop last week, making up lost ground and money. His net worth has risen by nearly 17 Beyonces, putting his total net worth at about 425 Queen Beys. That’s a lot of lemonade.

Another HQ2 roundup: Is anyone else getting an inkling that Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) much reported second headquarters may be slated for…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500