This week in Bezos: Choose your own Amazon adventure edition

The Jeff Bezos news keeps coming. And as long as the paychecks keep churning, so will I.

So join us as we continue to monitor the exploits and adventures of a man who needs no introduction but can afford a bunch anyways; past winner of the “Axel Springer Award,” “Buzz Aldrin Space Innovation Award,” “Worst CEO” and the coveted and sought-after ABC News “Person of the Week,” August 2013 edition. But he is perhaps best known for posing with a surly-looking George Lucas without asking whether Han fired first.

Let’s get to it.

Current net worth: $146 billion

Change since last week: Down $6 billion

Translation: The amount of net worth Bezos lost in the last week — as Wall Street rode a roller coaster of turmoil — is enough to buy every human living in America both a regular-sized Oreo McFlurry from McDonald’s and the Gal Godot cinematic masterpiece “Wonder Woman” on Blu-ray (now available with Amazon Prime, free two-day shipping).

And with the week we’ve all had, doesn’t…