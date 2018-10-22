These local CEOs are among the top-performers in the world

Six Greater Washington executives nabbed spots in the top 100 of the Harvard Business Review’s global list of 2018’s top-performing CEOs. The highest-rated local exec is outgoing Northrop Grumman Corp. CEO Wes Bush, who came…

Six Greater Washington executives nabbed spots in the top 100 of the Harvard Business Review’s global list of 2018’s top-performing CEOs.

The highest-rated local exec is outgoing Northrop Grumman Corp. CEO Wes Bush, who came in at No. 11. Bush is stepping down from his position on Jan. 1.

The Harvard Business Review, which has compiled this list since 2010, pooled candidates from companies that were in the S&P Global 1200 at the end of 2017. Excluding chief executives who had been in their position less than two years or had been convicted of a crime or arrested, the list was culled from 881 CEOs among 870 companies.

Three metrics for each CEO’s tenure were then calculated and averaged to devise an overall financial ranking: the country-adjusted total shareholder return, the industry-adjusted total shareholder return and and change in market capitalization.

To measure performance on nonfinancial issues, the HBR consulted Sustainalytics, a company that rates the sustainability…