These are the honorees for WBJ’s 2018 CEO of the Year and C-Suite Awards

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 26, 2018 12:57 pm 10/26/2018 12:57pm
On Monday, the Washington Business Journal announced its 2018 CEO of the Year as Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis.

As Editor-in-Chief Doug Fruehling put it, “our criteria for CEO of the Year is pretty simple: It must be someone who moves his or her company or organization — and the region and its economy — forward in a positive way during the year. Leonsis did both with the Stanley Cup win.” 

And Leonsis isn’t the only one moving their company forward in a positive way in 2018.

Taking home our Lifetime Achievement Award this year is Engility CEO Lynn Dugle.

A longtime defense industry veteran, Dugle held several senior management positions at Raytheon Co., including a role as president of its intelligence, information and services arm in Dulles. She was lured out of retirement in March 2016 to run Engility Holdings Corp. and, within two years, positioned the company to be acquired by Science Applications International Corp. in a $2.5 billion all-stock deal.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
