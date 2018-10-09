202
There’s now self-serve beer at Capital One Arena, and more changes as part of a $40M renovation

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 9, 2018 3:10 pm 10/09/2018 03:10pm
Monumental Sports & Entertainment has unveiled upgrades to Capital One Arena just in time for the new Wizards and Capitals seasons.

Monumental, in partnership with food and beverage vendor Aramark Sports & Entertainment, spent $40 million to install new seating, add and redesign concessions and modernize the concourses.

The renovation project started on June 12, the day of the Capitals’ Stanley Cup parade, and concluded just ahead of the Capitals’ 7-0 season-opening rout of the Boston Bruins last week. Architecture firm Gensler provided the renovation design while construction firm KBR was the contractor.

Monumental created the new MGM VIP Lounge for Wizards’ courtside and Capitals’ glass-facing ticket holders, repurposing the former Wizards practice court, which has been moved to the new St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena.

“The goal of all the renovations was to improve the guest experience,” said David Touhey, president of venues for Monumental. “From the time you…

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
