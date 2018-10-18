The World of Beer battle: Local franchisee sues franchiser

The owner of three restaurants that were previously part of the World of Beer franchise system is suing the Tampa, Florida, franchiser for improperly terminating his franchise agreements. Evan Matz, who filed the suit earlier…

Evan Matz, who filed the suit earlier this month in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia through three LLCs he controls, is asking for damages of at least $6.9 million from World of Beer Franchising Inc. That amount covers the lost sales he says the restaurants experienced after he changed their names, as well as his rebranding costs, and repayment of royalties paid to World of Beer, according to the suit.

Matz, who owns former World of Beer restaurants in Ballston, Fairfax and Reston that he rebranded as Crafthouse, has been battling it out with his former franchiser for more than a year. Matz told WBJ when he rebranded in May 2017 that he had been “butting heads” with the corporate parent over “operational differences” and indicated he had chosen to terminate the franchise…