The nation’s top haunted attraction is a short drive from D.C.

Take this drive to Baltimore County, if you dare.

The commute to 7875 Eastpoint Mall might be a nightmare, but what awaits promises to be even scarier. There, you’ll find Bennett’s Curse, named the best haunted attraction in the United States, according to the industry group of “premier haunt attractions.”

Dallas-based America Haunts ranked Bennett’s Curse No. 1 for its “themed and immersive experiences that are as unique as they are terrifying.”

“Monster Fest, launched in 2018, showcases their unrivaled costume scare cast in even more detailed settings,” per America Haunts. “Visitors experience everything from the classic horrors in Legends of Halloween to the epic scale of Underworld, the immersive world of Inferno 3D, and Ravenbrook Asylum.”

According to the industry association, there are 1,200 professional haunted houses, 300 theme parks with horror-focused attractions (including Kings Dominion with Haunt and Six Flags America’s Fright Fest), and 3,000…