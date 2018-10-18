The largest credit union in the United States just named a new CEO

Vienna-based Navy Federal Credit Union has a new CEO — its longtime exec and chief operating officer since July, Mary McDuffie. McDuffie, who has worked at Navy Federal since 1999, replaces Cutler Dawson, who is…

Vienna-based Navy Federal Credit Union has a new CEO — its longtime exec and chief operating officer since July, Mary McDuffie.

McDuffie, who has worked at Navy Federal since 1999, replaces Cutler Dawson, who is retiring from Navy Federal after 14 years. She officially takes the helm Jan. 18 of what’s by far the country’s largest credit union. She will be the first woman in the CEO role for Navy Federal.

She’s stepping into the role during a massive growth spurt for Navy Federal. It has seen double-digit growth rate increases for four years straight. Indeed, since 2009, Navy Federal’s assets and membership have both skyrocketed roughly 132 percent to nearly $92 billion and 8 million now, respectively.

That’s all as it’s been steadily expanding its real estate footprint. It opened new offices every year to count 323 branches today, even as it recently expanded its Vienna headquarters and broke ground last year on a 180,000-square-foot, $100 million operations center in Winchester.…