202
Home » Latest News » The future of health…

The future of health in Greater Washington

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 26, 2018 5:05 am 10/26/2018 05:05am
Share

From telemedicine to the trend toward outpatient and home care, hospitals just aren’t what they used to be. The Washington Business Journal takes a look at the issues and people shaping the future of this important industry in a special section.

COVER STORY: The tale of a hospital closure

PEOPLE TO KNOW: Meet three health tech execs

Q&A: Hammad Shah, CEO, SOC Telemed

FROM THE EVENT: Dr. Stephen Jones, CEO, Inova Health System

FROM THE EVENT: Hear from four innovators  

FEATURE: What Somatus is doing for dialysis   

THE LIST: Employee benefits brokers  

THE LIST: Hospitals  

LIST EXTRA: The rise in home health care 

EXECUTIVE PROFILE: Yoko Sen, founder, Sen Sound  

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500