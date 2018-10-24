The cost to park Potomac Yard Metro station contractors? More than $1M per year.

If you’re wondering how the construction of a single infill Metrorail station can cost $320 million, check out Potomac Yard, where just parking the contractors will cost more than $1 million a year. The Washington…

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board will consider a resolution Thursday to enter into a ground lease for 4.29 acres at 2601 Main Line Blvd. in Alexandria — a large vacant parcel immediately south of Avalon Potomac Yard. The lease, with Potomac Yard Development LLC, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM), will cost $1.03 million in the first year and up to $6.8 million if all options are used. The Metro station is expected to open by March 2022.

According to a WMATA staff report, the overall station construction site is constricted and cannot accommodate contractor employee parking. Rather than have workers park on neighborhood streets — a big concern for local homeowners — Metro identified the Pulte parcel “as the most practical and cost effective…