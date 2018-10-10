The clock is ticking on Mark Ein’s latest blank-check company

Mark Ein-led Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE: CIC) needs to come up with a plan. Specifically, the New York Stock Exchange, upon which Ein’s fourth blank-check company is listed, is not thrilled the publicly traded…

Specifically, the New York Stock Exchange, upon which Ein’s fourth blank-check company is listed, is not thrilled the publicly traded company has fewer than 300 investors. The exchange officially asked the company on Oct. 3 if it could come up with a plan within 45 days to change that.

If the plan is approved, Capitol Investment Corp. will have 18 months to carry out that plan, giving the company until April 3, 2020, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday.

The company first maxed out its initial public offering in August 2017, raising about $402.5 million, but that money has sat in an account since (it does gain about $1 million per quarter in interest before expenses, with the total investment amount now around $405 million).

Ein did not return a request for comment.

