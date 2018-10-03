The celebration may finally be over. The Washington Capitals went back to business Wednesday night, but not before raising a championship banner to the rafters of Capital One Arena. After what really was months of…

After what really was months of parties — from the championship parade, to the players’ drunken antics across Greater Washington and their individual days with the Stanley Cup in places as distant as Moscow; Rødovre, Denmark; and Lashburn, Saskatchewan — the Caps took one last moment to celebrate as they opened the 2018-19 season against the Boston Bruins.

It was some kind of pregame show, with video montages, dramatic player introductions and captain Alex Ovechkin’s entrance with the Cup itself before the enormous banner made its much-celebrated appearance.

And there was no hangover for the Caps, who staged a dominating 7-0 victory to bring out a chant of “back-to-back” from the stands. Forty-four years of franchise torture sure seemed like a distant memory on Wednesday night.

