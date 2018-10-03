Taylor Gourmet files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy

Taylor Gourmet has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, putting another nail in the coffin of the abruptly shuttered chain of Philly-style sandwich shops. In all, the Taylor parent company filed 26 separate Chapter 7…

Taylor Gourmet has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, putting another nail in the coffin of the abruptly shuttered chain of Philly-style sandwich shops.

In all, the Taylor parent company filed 26 separate Chapter 7 petitions on Thursday in Delaware bankruptcy court. There was one for each of the 19 Taylor locations that closed as of Sept. 23; one for the parent company; two for management companies affiliated with Taylor and one for its catering kitchen at 1150 Connecticut Ave. NW.

There were also three limited liability corporations affiliated with stores that never opened that filed petitions, including one called 1418 14th LLC — Taylor Gourmet had planned to open a new concept at that location in 2012 but never did and it’s now a Dolcezza. Another is from The Boro in Tysons and a third is associated with a Willis Tower address in Chicago, where Taylor had planned to open its third location in that city.

The filings show Taylor Gourmet has assets of between $1 million…