Tail Up Goat owners raise $825K

The team behind Adams Morgan restaurant Tail Up Goat is raising money, specifically, $825,000 of a $1.8 million offering. Jill Tyler, Jon Sybert and Bill Jensen, who own the Michelin-starred spot that opened in 2016, filed notice of the raise with the Securities and Exchange Commission Monday.

They raised the funds under an entity called Sons of Anacreon LLC, which may reference the Greek lyric poet known for his drinking songs, according to Britannica.com. The name suggests the raise could be for the team’s next project, which was announced in September as a called Reveler’s Hour, according to The Washington Post.

The bar, which the owners described to the Post as a casual spot for drinks and light fare that would be “a little more raucous” than Tail Up Goat, will be located at 1777 Columbia Road NW.

We’ve reached out to the Tail Up Goat team and will update this post if we learn more.

