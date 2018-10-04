SunTrust Bank appoints a Greater Washington market president

Atlanta-based SunTrust Banks Inc. (NYSE: STI) has appointed Jeff Lieberman as its Greater Washington metropolitan market president, a new position carved out by the bank. Lieberman was the senior vice president in the company’s commercial banking…

Lieberman was the senior vice president in the company’s commercial banking corporate finance group, responsible for advising clients in the region. He has been with the company since 2014, previously serving as a director in SunTrust Robinson Humphrey’s financial sponsors group.

In his new role, he will report directly to Dan O’Neill, who is the Mid-Atlantic market president that oversees all of Maryland, Virginia and the District.

Lieberman’s experience “with financial sponsors will be critical as he coordinates the delivery of the products and services offered by our corporate and investment bank, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey,” O’Neill said in a statement.

Lieberman has also held positions with Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Accenture and SAIC.

His promotion comes as a handful of banks attempt to further establish…