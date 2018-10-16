Studio Theatre names new managing director

Studio Theatre on Tuesday named Rebecca Ende Lichtenberg its new managing director, effective this December. Licthenberg will join the D.C.-based theater company from Theater J, where she served as managing director and director of marketing…

Studio Theatre on Tuesday named Rebecca Ende Lichtenberg its new managing director, effective this December.

Licthenberg will join the D.C.-based theater company from Theater J, where she served as managing director and director of marketing and communications for eight seasons.

She replaces Meridith Burkus, who returned to New York this summer.

Studio, which operates out of facilities on 14th Street NW in Logan Circle and is in its 40th year, bills itself as one of D.C.’s edgier theater companies. Performances this season include “Cry It Out” and “Admissions.”

As managing director, Licthenberg will oversee the theater’s operations, finances and fundraising, working alongside Artistic Director David Muse. In its fiscal year ending August 2016, the nonprofit reported $6.6 million in revenue.

At Theater J, Licthenberg created a new mission and strategic plan and oversaw the renovation of the theater’s facility, the Irwin P. Edlavitch Building, 1529 Sixteenth St. NW. Theater…