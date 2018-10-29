Strayer parent launches seed-stage venture fund. Its first focus: better writing.

Herndon-based Strategic Education Inc., parent company of Strayer and Capella universities, announced Friday that it has launched a seed-stage venture fund to support tech start-ups with an educational bent. While it didn’t put a dollar…

Herndon-based Strategic Education Inc., parent company of Strayer and Capella universities, announced Friday that it has launched a seed-stage venture fund to support tech start-ups with an educational bent.

While it didn’t put a dollar figure on the venture fund, Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA) did announce the first recipient for SEI Ventures — ecree, an automated assessment tool that provides real-time feedback on written assignments. Ecree will receive a $500,000 investment to further develop its assessment capabilities and scale up to more students.

Per a release, Strayer students have had access to ecree since the fall of 2016, and the initial results show grade improvement using the tool.

“SEI Ventures gives us a platform to support entrepreneurs who can ultimately put better tools in the hands of our students to link their learning to professional and personal goals,” Karl McDonnell, SEI CEO, said in a statement.

Terry McDonough, formerly with Teach for America and…