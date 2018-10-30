Steve Case weighs in on the region’s pitch for HQ2, federal opportunity zones

AOL co-founder Steve Case said on Tuesday he has always viewed the economic competitiveness between Maryland, the District and Virginia as a bit silly, and it stands in the way of local officials being able…

AOL co-founder Steve Case said on Tuesday he has always viewed the economic competitiveness between Maryland, the District and Virginia as a bit silly, and it stands in the way of local officials being able to think about the “big picture.”

He noted that when AOL started seeing big growth, several people tried to convince him to move the internet giant from its former home in Loudon County to some place across the border in Maryland.

“I get that it’s certain people’s jobs to try and create jobs and economic opportunity for their state specifically, but I think people are way too focused on these kind of artificial lines,” Case said. “I’ve always thought the power for this area was in the regional play.”

Case offered a timely example to illustrate his regionalistic view: If Amazon.com Inc. chooses to locate its second headquarters in Montgomery County, D.C. or Northern Virginia, “it’s choosing the region,” and every area will feel some economic impact. The region’s economies are intertwined,…