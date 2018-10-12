Steve Case puts Saudi Arabia business meetings on hold over alleged Khashoggi killing

Revolution Chairman and CEO Steve Case is putting plans to attend several business events in Saudi Arabia on hold pending further information on the disappearance and alleged killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident and…

Revolution Chairman and CEO Steve Case is putting plans to attend several business events in Saudi Arabia on hold pending further information on the disappearance and alleged killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident and columnist with The Washington Post.

Case was scheduled to attend the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh at the end of October as well as a tourism project meeting in the Saudi capital city. He said in a tweet on Thursday those plans are now uncertain.

CEOs with Viacom Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. have also bowed out of the Future Investment Initiative conference, according to The Washington Post.

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson wrote in a blog post Thursday he was halting his work on Saudi tourism projects and discussions with the kingdom’s investment arm about funding his space travel companies.

Khashoggi, a former Saudi newspaper editor who fled to Turkey last year and has written columns critical of the Saudi government and Crown…