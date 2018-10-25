Startup of the Week: Meet Reyets

When Philando Castile was killed by Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez — and the controversial 2016 shooting was streamed on Facebook — “it made me think hard about the importance of transparency and knowing your…

When Philando Castile was killed by Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez — and the controversial 2016 shooting was streamed on Facebook — “it made me think hard about the importance of transparency and knowing your rights,” said Reyets co-founder and CEO Wa’il Ashshowwaf. “It also highlighted the power of video to create greater transparency, just outcomes and start a national dialogue.”

So, he started a company to do exactly that. The local entrepreneur co-founded Reyets in June 2017, as a fast way for people to document dangerous situations.

What is Reyets, exactly? A free social justice app that enables users to securely document civil rights incidents. Users can record and upload video — backed up to the cloud for posterity — and stream content to social media. The app answers questions about civil rights in real time and connects users with organizations, lawyers or media to share their stories.

Who’s behind it? Wa’il Ashshowwaf, Ibrahem Alhaidari and Berker…