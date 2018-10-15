202
Startup of the Week: Meet MeSpoke

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline October 15, 2018 2:39 pm 10/15/2018 02:39pm
Sid Hasan left corporate America in 2016 to start MeSpoke, a digital community for retail shopping. The startup, founded in Florida and now based in Reston, is building a network with app downloads in 62 countries and some new recognition of its potential to change the apparel industry (see a recent Forbes article).

Here’s more on MeSpoke:

What is MeSpoke, exactly? A social media app for fashion. Users download the free iOS app and create their “Billboard,” a page that curates photos of clothing ensembles for them based on their favorite brands. From there, they can upload photos of their own outfits and accessories — with tags that link out to the designers’ info and where to buy them — or peruse the platform’s other content to shop themselves. Their uploaded content generates loyalty points with the brands they wear, so they can redeem their “social capital” that they’re putting on the app. Users can sort by brand, retail or category, and the technology tracks data…

