So, you want to win a Washington Business Journal award? Here’s what you need to know.

Each year, the Washington Business Journal recognizes dozens of Greater Washington executives and hundreds of companies as part of our annual awards programs. Those programs include our Family-Owned Business Awards, Minority Business Leaders, Best Real…

Each year, the Washington Business Journal recognizes dozens of Greater Washington executives and hundreds of companies as part of our annual awards programs.

Those programs include our Family-Owned Business Awards, Minority Business Leaders, Best Real Estate Deals, Best Places to Work, Business of Pride, 40 Under 40, Women Who Mean Business, Fastest Growing Companies, Corporate Philanthropy and CEO of the Year/C-Suite Awards. Thousands of nominations are submitted each year, with only a small percentage chosen as finalists by our judges.

How can you make your submission stand out? Check out the list below for a few tips on getting your nominee a second look. Ready to submit a nomination? Click here to see all awards programs now open for submission, including our 2019 Minority Business Leader Awards, Family-Owned Business, Best Places to Work and HR Impact Awards.

Make sure your nominee is interested. Sometimes, an executive just isn’t inclined to be part of an awards program. You may…